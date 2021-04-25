Komodo (KMD) Market Cap Reaches $248.05 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 30.6% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $1.98 or 0.00004062 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $248.05 million and $9.65 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $200.33 or 0.00411647 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00016907 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.12 or 0.00158462 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.56 or 0.00223073 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005738 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 125,496,891 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

