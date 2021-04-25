Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Receives $41.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

KTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE KTB traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.91. 472,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,301. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $67.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.90.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $660.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.34 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the first quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 244.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

