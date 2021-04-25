Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 62 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $5,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $2,315.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,232.20 and a 12 month high of $2,325.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,143.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,886.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,342.42.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

