Krilogy Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 105,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 103,293 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 541.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 214,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 181,306 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,279,000. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 342,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,239.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,510,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,902 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $68.58 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.08 and a 200-day moving average of $57.28.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

