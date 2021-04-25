Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Kronos Worldwide worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,962,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,268,000 after purchasing an additional 183,024 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,839,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after buying an additional 402,783 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $5,536,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 19.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 43,569 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Shares of KRO stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $414.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.07 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

KRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.