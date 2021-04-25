L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stake Reduced by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.46.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $211.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $212.21.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

