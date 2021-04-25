Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price target (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX stock opened at $627.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $229.69 and a 12 month high of $669.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $590.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.29.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

