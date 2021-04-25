Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) Earns “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Largo Resources to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Largo Resources to C$25.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th.

TSE:LGO opened at C$20.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 149.93. Largo Resources has a 1-year low of C$7.70 and a 1-year high of C$21.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

