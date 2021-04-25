Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 45,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 71,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 114,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,762,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.69.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

