Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF) Shares Up 5.3%

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

Leaf Mobile Inc. (TSE:LEAF) shares shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.40. 356,836 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 871,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on LEAF. Haywood Securities set a C$0.75 price objective on shares of Leaf Mobile and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight Capital set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Leaf Mobile and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of -72.50.

Leaf Mobile Company Profile (TSE:LEAF)

Leaf Mobile Inc engages in developing and producing counter culture mobile games. It offers games under titles that includes Cheech & Chong Bud Farm, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Bud Farm Grass Roots, and Bud Farm 420. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

