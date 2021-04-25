LexAurum Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

LexAurum Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,788 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $716,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 573,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,372,000 after buying an additional 14,137 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 58,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,312,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,167. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average is $33.70. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.02.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

