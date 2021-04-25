LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $3.31 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,883 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 36,533 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,593,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.61.

UNH stock traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $400.31. 2,263,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,129. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $401.99.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,869. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

