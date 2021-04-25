LexAurum Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 743.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPMB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.01. 485,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,699. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.32. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

