LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 2,303 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 178,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 129,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 51,633 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 49,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPSE traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.35. 37,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,493. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.59. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $44.50.

