Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Shares Down 2.8%

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) fell 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.94 and last traded at $36.94. 13 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 17,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.22.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

