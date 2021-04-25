Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Receives $94.55 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Cormark raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

LSPD opened at $69.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.15 and a 200-day moving average of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -85.95. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Lightspeed POS’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 115,076 shares during the last quarter. Canaan Partners IX LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth $105,093,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth $53,731,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

