Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Receives $327.08 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $343.75.

LAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE:LAD traded up $8.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $390.70. The stock had a trading volume of 200,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,972. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $93.38 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

In other news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $2,063,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,598,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total transaction of $148,302.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $7,663,894. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,946,000 after purchasing an additional 612,120 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 708,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,384,000 after buying an additional 156,248 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,280,000 after buying an additional 41,091 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 383,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,184,000 after buying an additional 28,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $109,219,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

