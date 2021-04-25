Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Has $52.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 14.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,606,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447,219 shares during the quarter. Vertiv accounts for approximately 3.1% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $52,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

NYSE:VRT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.77. 2,426,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,302,825. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.