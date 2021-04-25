Loom Network Price Tops $0.13 (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. Loom Network has a market cap of $133.73 million and approximately $10.37 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One Loom Network coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00064724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00018853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00063933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $377.76 or 0.00722725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00094587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,985.11 or 0.07624252 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network (LOOM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

