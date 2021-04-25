Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,600 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,200 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Domani Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 23,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth $111,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,988,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $24,732,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $17.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

