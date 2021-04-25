Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.87. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $932.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.50 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William J. Flynn sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total transaction of $231,431.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,963 shares of company stock valued at $8,600,131. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

