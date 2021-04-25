Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,400 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUR. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 68.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 266,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 159.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

MUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.77.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $99,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,858. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $16.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 3.33. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $20.53.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

