Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 300 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WERN. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 383.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WERN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.16.

In other news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 36.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $45.41 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.62.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $620.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

