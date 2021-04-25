Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 700 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 19,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $717,127.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $791,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,802 shares of company stock worth $1,644,400 over the last three months. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

URBN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

URBN opened at $38.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $41.95.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

