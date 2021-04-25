Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Rating Reiterated by Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.29.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $200.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $95.72 and a 1-year high of $208.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,285,445,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after buying an additional 2,940,777 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $310,443,000 after buying an additional 999,428 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after buying an additional 982,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after buying an additional 783,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

