LPL Financial LLC Has $131,000 Holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new position in Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 27,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Genesis Energy news, VP Garland G. Gaspard bought 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $39,375.60. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $113,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GEL opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $453.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.51 million. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesis Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

