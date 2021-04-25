LPL Financial LLC Invests $152,000 in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,011.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 743.58% and a negative return on equity of 111.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYRS. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.