LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,567 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.08. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.76.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

