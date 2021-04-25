LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,253 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DB. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 210.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,742,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,131,000 after buying an additional 1,181,493 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,566,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,117,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 222.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 765,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 528,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,197,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,010,000 after acquiring an additional 142,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DB shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. Analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

