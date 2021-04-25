LPL Financial LLC Sells 2,505 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NOW were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DNOW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in NOW by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in NOW by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in NOW by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in NOW by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $9.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.14. NOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.60 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of NOW in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

