LPL Financial LLC Sells 41,300 Shares of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 41,300 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

In other Blueknight Energy Partners news, CEO D Andrew Woodward purchased 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $50,001.25. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKEP opened at $3.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $131.04 million, a P/E ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 2.21. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $3.80.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.81 million for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

