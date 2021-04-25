Ltd Ginola Sells 72,527 Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 72,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $195,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,430,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,935.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Ltd Ginola also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 21st, Ltd Ginola sold 66,745 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $171,534.65.
- On Tuesday, April 13th, Ltd Ginola sold 1,807 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.34, for a total transaction of $6,035.38.
- On Wednesday, February 24th, Ltd Ginola sold 67,472 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $284,057.12.
- On Monday, February 22nd, Ltd Ginola sold 135,418 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $586,359.94.
- On Tuesday, February 16th, Ltd Ginola sold 120,218 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $532,565.74.
- On Friday, February 12th, Ltd Ginola sold 19,556 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $73,921.68.
NYSEAMERICAN EMAN opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.59. eMagin Co. has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $194.87 million, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of eMagin by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 129,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 61,477 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in eMagin by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 115,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in eMagin by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 75,237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in eMagin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in eMagin by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EMAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of eMagin from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.
eMagin Company Profile
eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.
Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.