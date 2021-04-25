Ltd Ginola Sells 72,527 Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 72,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $195,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,430,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,935.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ltd Ginola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ltd Ginola sold 66,745 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $171,534.65.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Ltd Ginola sold 1,807 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.34, for a total transaction of $6,035.38.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Ltd Ginola sold 67,472 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $284,057.12.

On Monday, February 22nd, Ltd Ginola sold 135,418 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $586,359.94.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Ltd Ginola sold 120,218 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $532,565.74.

On Friday, February 12th, Ltd Ginola sold 19,556 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $73,921.68.

NYSEAMERICAN EMAN opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.59. eMagin Co. has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $194.87 million, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). eMagin had a negative net margin of 27.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that eMagin Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of eMagin by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 129,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 61,477 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in eMagin by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 115,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in eMagin by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 75,237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in eMagin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in eMagin by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of eMagin from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

