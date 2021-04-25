LTO Network Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One LTO Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000827 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, LTO Network has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $115.88 million and $9.72 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00064983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00018568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00060196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00093627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.11 or 0.00677237 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,033.79 or 0.08079616 BTC.

LTO Network Coin Profile

LTO Network is a coin. It launched on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,250,519 coins and its circulating supply is 280,613,392 coins. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official website is lto.network . LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

Buying and Selling LTO Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

