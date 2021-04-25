LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 1,003.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 435,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,716,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB opened at $104.41 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $112.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.27. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

Several research firms recently commented on LYB. Exane BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.05.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.