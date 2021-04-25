Maecenas Price Tops $0.0147 on Major Exchanges (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 25th. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $433.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maecenas coin can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00066053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00018856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00061117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00094831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.68 or 0.00686798 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,984.08 or 0.07892815 BTC.

Maecenas Coin Profile

Maecenas (ART) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

