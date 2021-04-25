Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Given New $105.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Magna International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upgraded Magna International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Magna International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.40.

Magna International stock opened at $97.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.54 and a 200-day moving average of $72.71. Magna International has a 52 week low of $34.61 and a 52 week high of $98.25.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magna International will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Magna International by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635,000 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at $42,744,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at $5,289,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 62,125 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 1,858.1% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 62,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 59,440 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

