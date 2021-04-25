Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) versus Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Critical Analysis

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Magnite and Zoom Video Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnite -30.72% -9.19% -3.64% Zoom Video Communications 17.10% 27.93% 14.44%

This table compares Magnite and Zoom Video Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnite $156.41 million 28.31 -$25.48 million ($0.37) -103.54 Zoom Video Communications $622.66 million 158.91 $25.31 million $0.09 3,743.11

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Magnite. Magnite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zoom Video Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Magnite has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoom Video Communications has a beta of -1.46, meaning that its share price is 246% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.3% of Magnite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Magnite shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Magnite and Zoom Video Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnite 0 3 4 0 2.57 Zoom Video Communications 3 10 14 0 2.41

Magnite presently has a consensus price target of $40.29, indicating a potential upside of 5.16%. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus price target of $426.40, indicating a potential upside of 26.57%. Given Zoom Video Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zoom Video Communications is more favorable than Magnite.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats Magnite on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions. It markets its technology solutions to buyers and sellers through a sales teams that operate from various locations. The company was formerly known as The Rubicon Project, Inc. and changed name to Magnite, Inc. in July 2020. Magnite, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers. It also offers Zoom Rooms, a software-based conference room system; Zoom Conference Room Connector, a gateway for SIP/H.323 endpoints to join Zoom meetings; and Zoom Video Webinars enables users to conduct large-scale online events, such as town hall meetings, workshops, and marketing presentations. In addition, the company provides Zoom for Developers that allows developers to integrate its video, phone, chat, and content sharing into other applications, as well as manages Zoom accounts; and Zoom App Marketplace enhance developers to publish their apps. It serves education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries, as well as individuals. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has partnership with ServiceNow. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

