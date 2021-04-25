Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Critical Comparison

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.3% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Ovintiv shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Ovintiv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Ovintiv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas $936.14 million 2.80 $50.20 million $0.30 35.87 Ovintiv $6.73 billion 0.87 $234.00 million $3.29 6.86

Ovintiv has higher revenue and earnings than Magnolia Oil & Gas. Ovintiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnolia Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv has a beta of 4, indicating that its stock price is 300% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Ovintiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas -199.68% -1.06% -0.71% Ovintiv -89.63% 1.56% 0.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Magnolia Oil & Gas and Ovintiv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 6 7 0 2.54 Ovintiv 2 8 11 0 2.43

Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus price target of $9.21, indicating a potential downside of 14.42%. Ovintiv has a consensus price target of $23.80, indicating a potential upside of 5.43%. Given Ovintiv’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Summary

Ovintiv beats Magnolia Oil & Gas on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. As of December 31, 2020, its assets consisted of a total leasehold position of 460,398 net acres, including 23,513 net acres in Karnes, Gonzales, DeWitt, and Atascosa counties, Texas; 436,885 net acres in the Giddings Field located in Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Fayette, Lee, Grimes, Montgomery, and Washington Counties, Texas; and approximately 1,160 net wells with a total production capacity of 61.8 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Eagle Ford in south Texas, Bakken in North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Duvernay in west central Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Wheatland in southern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

