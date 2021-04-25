Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MNGPF. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Man Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Get Man Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNGPF opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87. Man Group has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $2.35.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.