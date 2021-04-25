Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Receives GBX 165.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Man Group plc (LON:EMG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 165.42 ($2.16).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165.50 ($2.16) price target on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other Man Group news, insider Mark Jones sold 161,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01), for a total value of £248,591.42 ($324,786.28).

Shares of LON:EMG opened at GBX 162.15 ($2.12) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 160.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 140.07. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 170 ($2.22). The company has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.48%.

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

