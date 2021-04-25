Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marcus & Millichap, Inc. operates a brokerage firm specializing in real estate investments. It offers commercial real estate investment brokerage services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, land, self-storage, seniors housing, manufactured housing, and mixed-use/other property types. The company also provides a range of advisory and consulting services to developers, lenders, owners, real estate investment trusts, high net worth individuals, pension fund advisors, and other institutions. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is based in Calabasas, California. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average of $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 1.03. Marcus & Millichap has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $40.89.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.45. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $250.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marcus & Millichap will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Martin E. Louie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $379,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,609.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 5,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $209,431.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,798,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,199,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 518,378 shares of company stock worth $18,229,987. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

