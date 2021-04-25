Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 38.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 122,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,993,000 after acquiring an additional 34,080 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $350.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.94 and a 12-month high of $353.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MLM. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.42.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.