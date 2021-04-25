Master Contract Token (MCT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $56,352.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 27.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 25th. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $546,567.06 and approximately $56,352.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,336.63 or 0.04648771 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00062488 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.