Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $20.88, but opened at $22.40. Mattel shares last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 60,078 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Mattel’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Mattel alerts:

MAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mattel from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Mattel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 115,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,105.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mattel Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.