Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $12.05 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,932 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 3.4% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Shares of V opened at $230.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $449.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.01 and a twelve month high of $231.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.16.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit