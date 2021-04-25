Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $12.05 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,932 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 3.4% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Shares of V opened at $230.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $449.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.01 and a twelve month high of $231.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.16.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

