Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $689,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $5,433,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG stock opened at $2,315.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,143.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,886.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,232.20 and a 52-week high of $2,325.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,342.42.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total value of $157,040.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

