Matthew Stanton Sells 3,000 Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) insider Matthew Stanton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $97,650.00.

Matthew Stanton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 16th, Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $42,045.00.
  • On Monday, April 12th, Matthew Stanton sold 6,000 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $157,440.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 10th, Matthew Stanton sold 10,500 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $367,185.00.

NASDAQ GBIO opened at $35.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.72. Generation Bio Co. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GBIO. William Blair began coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 571.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit