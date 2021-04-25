Matthew Stanton Sells 3,000 Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) insider Matthew Stanton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $97,650.00.

Matthew Stanton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $42,045.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Matthew Stanton sold 6,000 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $157,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Matthew Stanton sold 10,500 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $367,185.00.

NASDAQ GBIO opened at $35.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.72. Generation Bio Co. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GBIO. William Blair began coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 571.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

