MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Trading 0.9% Higher

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.55 and last traded at C$5.55. 2,720 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 16,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands to C$7.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of MAV Beauty Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of MAV Beauty Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$204.52 million and a PE ratio of 29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.54, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.71.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

