Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) by 82.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824,934 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Maverix Metals worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $666,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 11.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMX. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maverix Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.01.

Shares of MMX stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $806.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30. Maverix Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

