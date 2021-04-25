McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Acquires 1,770 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Hilton Worldwide makes up about 1.9% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $7,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $127.40 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $129.05. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of -109.83 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.95 and its 200 day moving average is $109.60.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $724,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.96.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

